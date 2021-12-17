A little break between systems

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We will stay chilly today, but we are looking at a nice break between systems. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. Breezes will be light out of the south. Under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will range from the mid-teens to mid 20's. Breezes will turn SE and pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph.

A change in our air flow pattern will warm us up a bit Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and skies will stay partly cloudy until later in the day. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday night will yield a slight chance of scattered showers. We stand a good chance of seeing rain showers all day Sunday with highs bouncing right around 50 degrees. Mixed showers are a possibility beginning Monday because highs will be in the low 40's and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20's. These conditions will carry us through the middle of the week.

