Red flag warning until 9 pm Tuesday

The chance of thunderstorms will diminish Tuesday night, but rain showers will extend into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50s and winds become light and variable after midnight. We will see clearer skies Wednesday.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Southerly winds will be pretty gusty through the afternoon and into the evening. Sunshine will prevail through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s.

