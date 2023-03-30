Snow Report: More winter storms coming

A Winter Storm Watch goes in place for the Cascades late Friday. Mt. Bachelor will start to see snow showers later today and snow showers are likely tonight. Heavy, wind-driven snow is expected to last through the weekend. The mountain could see as much as 2-4 feet of fresh snow by Monday morning, with more snow expected next week. Of course, this will severely affect the driving conditions in the mountains. This morning, you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads.

