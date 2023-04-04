A little more snow today
Nice additions to bases are being reported by most resorts this morning and more snow is expected today. Mt. Bachelor reported 6" of new powder this morning and they are expecting another 2-4" today. The heaviest snow is expected from tonight through Friday night, with snow showers to follow all weekend. Westerly winds will pick up to 15-20 mph for the next couple days. Watch for sub-zero wind chills. Chains or traction tires are required on all mountain roads this morning, except Century Drive, where you must carry them.