Intermittent Snow

Snow is falling in the Cascades this morning and it is likely to continue through the day and into this evening. Mt. Bachelor is expecting to pick up another 3-5" during that time. Snow showers will breakup overnight with some clearing skies by morning. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us into the weekend. Skies will become partly cloudy Saturday and we will add a chance of more snow showers Sunday. That chance of snow will last into the middle of next week. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning.

