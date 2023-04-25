Beautiful spring skiing!

Mt. Bachelor has received a little new snow and will now see clearing skies and a very pleasant warmup. Highs will be in the mid 40's today. Look for mid to upper 50's through the middle of the week under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 60's under sunny skies Saturday. A slight chance of mixed showers will settle in Sunday and Monday along with a cooldown. Check other resort websites, as some have closed for the season or are on limited spring operating hours. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning, and watch for spots of ice.

