Mixed Showers
Mt. Hood Meadows, Ski Bowl and HooDoo have closed for the season. Willamette Pass Ski Resort will be open Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends. Mt. Bachelor is open daily from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Mostly cloudy skies hang over the mountains this morning. There will be a chance of snow showers through the day today and overnight. The warmup we see will affect the mountain, also. Look for possible rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance of mixed showers will follow for the rest of the week and through the weekend. You must carry chains or traction tires on the mountain roads and watch for wet roads and spots of ice.