Rainy Day Today
Mt. Bachelor will see a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the low 50's. Mixed showers are likely tonight as lows will be in the low to mid 30's. More rain is likely Thursday. Cooling temperatures will turn rain to snow beginning Friday and snow showers are likely to continue through the weekend and into next week. Skies become partly cloudy Tuesday with intermittent snow showers. Currently the mountains are under partly cloudy skies. You must carry chains or traction tires and watch for spots of ice.