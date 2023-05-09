Clearing and warming on the mountain

After some morning snow, Mt. Bachelor will see a chance of mixed showers today. Highs will be in the low 40's. A chance of mixed showers will last through Wednesday, and then the Cascades will see clearing skies. Skies will continue to clear, and by the weekend we will see sunny skies, with highs well into the 60's. This morning, you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads. Look for packed snow on Century Drive. A mix of light snow, fog and spots of ice on all others.

