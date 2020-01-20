Plane with 2 aboard crashes at Sunriver Airport; no injuries
Plane flipped onto snow beside runway
(Update: Plane registered to Leading Edge Aviation)
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — A pilot and passenger escaped injuries Monday afternoon in the crash of a small plane at Sunriver Airport, officials said.
The crash, reported around 12:40 p.m., left the single-engine plane on its top in the snow beside the runway at the resort’s airport, Sunriver Fire Department officials said.
There were unconfirmed reports of a possible fuel leak from the plane.
The Cessna 172, which received its airworthiness certificate in 1976, is registered to Leading Edge Aviation, a pilot training facility located at Bend Airport, according to FAA records.
