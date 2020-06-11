Oregon reports record 178 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

App Breaking News Alert Bar

Six new cases reported in Central Oregon

(Update: Adds Warm Springs cases, including assisted living home outbreak)

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 171, along with 178 new cases, a record for a single day since the pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 5,237, along with 156,567 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (3), Lake (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (9), Marion (34), Multnomah (43), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (6).

Deschutes County now has had 135 COVID-19 cases and 6,931 negative test results. Crook County has had eight cases and 721 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 67 cases and 1,299 negative test results.

That includes the 50 cases reported on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. This week's COVID-19 weekly report listed High Lookee Lodge, an assisted living facility in Warm Springs as having reported an outbreak on May 26 that has resulted in 15 positive cases.

Oregon’s 170th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 9. The location of her death is unknown at this time. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 171st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on June 3 and died on June 10 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Thursday’s COVID-19 case count marked the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon. There have been 770 new cases reported in the past week.

"The reasons for the higher numbers are tied to several factors, including widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases," OHA said. "Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number."

The agency added, "Higher case counts serve as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene.

Note: One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined not to be an Oregon resident; the county case count has been appropriately adjusted.

OHA Announces Funding Opportunity for Community Based Organizations

OHA has announced funding opportunities for Community Based Organizations (CBOs) throughout the State of Oregon to support three areas of work as part of the COVID-19 response.

CBOs are central to the success of this work to integrate methods, tactics and strategies that are most responsive to the needs of people of color, people with disabilities, immigrant and refugee communities, Tribes, Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers and LGBTQIA+ communities.

The specific work areas include community engagement, education, and outreach; contact tracing; and social services and wraparound supports.

OHA is committed to engaging with CBOs and the communities they serve to ensure all members of our community receive information, services and resources in the most responsive way.

To learn more, or get details on information sessions in English and Spanish, please visit https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/COVID-19-Funding-Opportunity.aspx.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.