Two arrested in connection with local catalytic converter thefts, more arrests expected

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two Hendersonville men are facing multiple charges after numerous complaints of theft of catalytic converters.

On Tuesday, July 6, the Fletcher Police Department announced Michael Lorin Johnson of Hendersonville has been charged with storing stolen motor vehicle parts. Johnson is being held on a $99,050 bond in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Authorities say Johnson was also arrested and charged for catalytic converter thefts by another agency.

Michael Jason Hoots of Hendersonville has been charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts (x3), chop shop activity (x3) and injury to personal property (x3). As officers of the Fletcher Police Department attempted to take Mr. Hoots into custody, he fled. He was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit. Mr. Hoots is currently being held on a $79,600 bond in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Charges are expected on a third suspect involved in the thefts of catalytic converters. In addition, it is believed there are more suspects involved in these thefts. If anyone has information reference catalytic converter thefts in, or around, the Town of Fletcher, they are encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Fletcher Police Department.

