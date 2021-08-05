Med school student jumps into action to help woman whose heart stopped at Mobile Starbucks drive-thru

CNN - Regional

By TYLER FINGERT

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Praying is all Lakia Kelly and Tamika Jackson can do right now while their mom, Agnes Jackson, is in a drug-induced coma at Springhill Medical Center.

“I feel like if I’m here or we’re here in spirit, it’s like she knows we’re around,” Kelly said.

They have sat outside the hospital every day for the last six days. They are not allowed inside because COVID protocols have restricted visitors, but they are outside with a bright green sign that says “Pray 4 Mom”.

“We’re not going to stop,” Kelly said. “I feel like if I keep pushing, just keep being here and don’t change she’ll be fine, she’ll walk out of there.”

Agnes ended up at the hospital after her heart suddenly stopped.

It happened last Thursday while in line at the Starbucks on Springhill Avenue. During the medical emergency she bumped into a car in the parking lot.

“I came outside getting ready to speak with the driver and just looking in I could tell that the driver was unconscious,” said Gabby Brumfield.

Agnes making it this far by the grace of a guardian angel.

She did not hit just any car, it was Brumfield’s, a 2nd year medical student at the University of South Alabama, getting a coffee before a medical school quiz that she ended up passing.

“I opened the passenger side door and was able to get into through the passenger side and just immediately going through what I’m taught, ABC’s checking pulses, making sure she has airways and kind of trying to prop her up,” Brumfield said.

Others also jumped in to help, including Starbucks Manager Kenia Mose. She called 911 and family to let them know what was happening.

As Brumfield and others worked, EMTs arrived and rushed Agnes to the hospital.

“I just feel like it’s human decency you know, you see someone struggling you see someone in pain, you see someone at their most vulnerable and you step in and help,” she said.

As Lakia and Tamika remember the good moments, they are grateful that someone with medical training was nearby when their mom needed help.

“Gabby, that’s my hero,” Kelly said. “She’s heaven sent.”

We are told Agnes’ condition has not changed, her family says she has a 50/50 shot of pulling through.

