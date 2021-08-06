Woman shares road to recovery after car crash

CNN - Regional

By Kristen Aguirre

BRYSON CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — It has been four months since a Bryson City woman’s life was changed forever.

She was on her way home when she was involved in a head-on crash and taken to Mission Hospital where the trauma team ultimately saved her life.

The driver in the other car was killed.

“I don’t remember the actual collision. I do remember the air bag in my face,” Peggy Myles said.

Myles doesn’t remember much about the actual crash, but for her, one thing is for certain.

“I had guardian angels all around me, and it wasn’t my time,” she said.

A miracle? Her trauma surgeon, Dr. Jonas Karlsson from Mission Hospital, says maybe.

“It’s something you can’t put a finger on; you can’t measure,” he said.

Peggy needed four surgeries in her first 24 hours after the crash, and she was told she would then face months of rehab.

“I see someone who has a tremendous amount of strength,” said Kay Creighton, Peggy’s wife.

Creighton was by her side the entire time.

“We’ve been together 43 years,” Myles said.

“44 years,” Creighton corrected her.

“It wasn’t my time,” Myles said.

So, she kept pushing — and Kay kept praying.

“Please pray for an Easter Miracle,” Creighton said.

Then, they got a break. Instead of months in rehab, Peggy only needed 12 weeks.

“Given that injury pattern, her likelihood of survival was in the single digits percentage-wise,” Karlsson said.

“Initially, her injuries were so severe we didn’t think she was going to survive,” Karlson continued.

Karlsson was shocked, as Peggy’s injuries were intense.

“Her muscles down her abdominal wall had been completely torn,” Karlsson said.

“She had no pulse, no respiration — they brought her back with CPR,” Creighton said.

But one thing is for sure: Peggy is a fighter.

“I truly believe there’s a mission, that I have a reason for being here,” she said.

“I’m truly blessed, I believe I still have something to give.,” Myles said.

She has more work to do — sharing her story, spreading hope.

“I’m damaged but I’m not broken,” Myles said.

