Woman shopping at Target says she lost over $1,000 after card machine mishap

CNN - Regional

By Caresse Jackman

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Taylor Skye thought she was making a quick run to Target off Galleria Blvd in Franklin.

“I love Target!! But I’m never going to go back to Target now,” Columbia resident Taylor Skye said.

That was until she says the card reader messed up at the register.

“They were like, oh your card didn’t work, so swipe it again!! And I said, Okay! So, I swiped it again,” Skye said.

But still nothing.

“As soon as they started doing it to me, they called the manager over and then as soon as they called her over to us –she started having to ping pong back and forth–each register started going down. And they were telling everybody the same thing,” Skye said.

At first, she was worried, but says Target staff reassured her it would be fine.

“They were like, it’s just pending, it’s going to fall off. Don’t worry about it! You’ll get your money back. It’s not actually going to take it out,” Skye said.

But it did swipe, not once, or twice, or even three times, but four!

Skye says when she contacted Target to tell them about it, they told her that she would have to contact her bank.

“I shouldn’t have to do all of this when it’s their fault. They’re the ones who continued to tell me to swipe my card. They’re the ones that told me it wasn’t going to come out–and they’re like, NOT A BIG DEAL…it’s okay… but it IS a big DEAL!! THAT’S A LOT OF MONEY,” Skye said.

News 4 reached out to Target. They told us that any guests with incorrect charges applied to their credit card transactions in store should call 1 (800) 440-0680 to speak with a Target team member who can help recover any incorrect charges.

Skye hopes they do solve her problem. She loves Target, but now says she’s thinking twice about ever going back.

“I shouldn’t have to jump through all these hurdles and have proof of payment and go through a fraudulent case, when it’s not,” Skye said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.