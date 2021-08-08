KCPD working shooting at Quik Trip on Southwest Blvd

CNN - Regional

By Jason Hicks

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — A shooting overnight at a Quik Trip has left one person dead and one person detained.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Quik Trip at 3101 Southwest Blvd. for sounds of gunshots. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult white male with apparent gunshot wounds outside in the parking lot. When EMS arrived to the scene, the man was declared deceased.

Preliminary information suggest there was an argument leading up to the shooting, according to police. They have detained one subject of interest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.