Stolen dog reunited with family

By Rob Polansky

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A stolen Yorkie was reunited with its owners after it was discovered for sale online.

According to police, the dog named Cookie was taken from a yard on Aug. 4.

On Aug. 7, a family member found an ad on a mobile market website that listed a Yorkie for sale.

The family said they were adamant that the dog was indeed Cookie.

Meriden officers, along with some help from the New Britain Police Department, conducted an undercover operation.

An undercover officer posed as a buyer for the dog. The officer made contact with the people trying to sell the Yorkie and positively identified it as Cookie.

Police said a criminal investigation is continuing, but in the meantime, they reunited Cookie with its true owners.

