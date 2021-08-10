4-year old tests positive for Covid after first day of pre-school

CNN - Regional

By JASON BARRY

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK, KPHO) — Four-year old Joriah Winn was pretty excited about his first day of school. Now, he’s cooped up at home with Covid-19, according to his parents Jamie and Adam Winn. “I have not touched my son, hugged my son, kissed my son,” said Jamie. “I have not even been within 15 feet of my son since Friday.”

Mom and dad said Joriah’s first day at school was last Monday at Pride Pre-School, located inside Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. Everything seemed to go alright, then the school sent out an email stating that someone, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, had been inside the classroom. Four days later, Joriah tested positive for Covid-19, as well.

“We thought we could send them back,’ said Adam Winn. “We thought it was safe enough to send them back and it was very disappointing that on the very first day, it happens like this.”

What makes Joriah’s diagnosis so scary is that his mother has stage 4 cancer and is going through chemotherapy. The family has taken a lot of precautions, but felt it was important to send their children to school to interact with other kids.

Joriah was wearing a mask in class, but his parents claim most of the other kids were not. “Even though our life right now can’t be normal, like maybe we could get our kids back to school,” said Jamie Winn, “because they just wanted it so bad.”

Joriah’s mom and dad are hoping that by sharing their story it will warn other parents about the risks other children face going back to school.

Mountain Pointe H.S. principal Tomika Banks said precautions are in place to protect students health and safety. “Our message is [that] we are taking care of our kids and families, all shapes and sizes. We are encouraging masking up and doing the best we can to follow our health and mitigation plan,” said Banks.

A number of Valley school now require masks, in spite of state law that prohibits mask mandates. The Winns are convinced that all students should wear a mask. “So heartbreaking that you are watching your children have to be more responsible than 50-percent of adults in Arizona right now,” said Jamie Winn.

