Neighbors catch suspect in the act attempting to steal a catalytic converter

By Samantha Johns

ELKHART, Indiana (WBND-LD) — Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise throughout Michiana, but one Elkhart neighbor says that while it’s great every one is looking out for each other crime is still very prevalent in her community.

According to the police report, the suspect who was attempting to steal a catalytic converter was caught by several neighbors last Friday who caused him to run off.

While he did not get away with the converter there was damage left behind.

One neighbor who wanted to remain off camera says that just days later she had property stolen from her front yard.

There have been at least four catalytic converter thefts in Elkhart within the past two weeks.

