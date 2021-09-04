Second grader takes loaded gun to Nashville elementary school

CNN - Regional

By CHUCK MORRIS

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — An 8-year-old second grader at Park Avenue Elementary School told officers that he had no idea why he brought a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to school on Thursday.

A teacher saw the gun Thursday afternoon and was escorting the student to the office when the pistol fell from his pants. The principal secured it and notified authorities.

It appeared the student found the gun in his guardian’s dress drawer. Given his age, the student was permitted to leave school in the custody of his guardian. Youth Services officers will be sending a report to Juvenile Court for review.

Police urge firearm owners to use trigger locks or locking gun cases, and store weapons well out of the reach of minors.

“If you’re going to keep in a house, it needs to be in a lock box,” Royal Range Director of Training Bob Allen said.

Allen urged parents to practice gun safety and education in the home. The importance of which, he said, cannot be understated.

“Whenever they reach a certain age of maturity, bring them in here,” he said, “and let the professionals instruct them about gun safety.”

Last week, a loaded gun was found in the backpack of a student at Shayne Elementary School.

