Police: Wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on interstate

WILL COUNTY, Illinois (WLS) — Three people died in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Will County, Illinois State Police said.

State troopers responded about 12:15 a.m. to westbound I-80 at La Grange Road for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver, police said.

Illinois State Police said a 2011 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 just past Wolf Road when it struck a 2019 Nissan Versa head-on.

The driver of the Kia and the driver and passenger in the Nissan were killed, police said.

The driver of the Kia has been identified as 28-year-old Rishaunda Buckley of Chicago.

The driver of the Versa has been identified as 30-year-old Amanda Fouche of Aurora and her passenger, 36-year-old Kyle Vance of Aurora.

Fouche was a mother of three, her friend said.

The westbound lanes were closed just after 1 a.m., and traffic was diverted off to La Grange Road while police investigated.

All lanes reopened about 5:25 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about how the crash occurred, the identities of those killed or if anyone else was involved.

