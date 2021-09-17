6-year-old girl shot multiple times while in vehicle

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A young girl who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle outside a Delaware County, Pennsylvania market was shot multiple times by gunfire, police say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of 9th and Tilghman streets in Chester.

Arriving police officers were told shots were fired in the parking lot of the nearby Chester Shop & Save.

While checking the area, officers found multiple spent shell casings. They also discovered a home and several vehicles had been struck by bullets.

Officers at the scene were then notified that a shooting victim had been taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center.

When officers arrived to the hospital, they learned the victim was a 6-year-old girl.

According to the girl’s mother, who was also at the hospital, the young victim was a passenger of a vehicle near the Chester Shop & Save when shots were fired.

The victim was struck three times, including once in the chest.

The victim was treated at Crozer Chester Medical Center and then taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for further treatment.

She is listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to search for who fired the shots.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.