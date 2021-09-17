Family determined to rebuild after losing all of their 5-year-old’s toys in Hurricane Ida

CNN - Regional

By Aubry Killion

LAFITTE, Louisiana (WDSU) — P.J. Hebert and his 5-year-old son spent Thursday shoveling mud to get to their home in lower Lafitte.

“It’s rough mud, it’s knee-deep, it’s exhausting. Hopefully, we can get one of the machines to come clear it,” P.J. said.

His wife Kathryn said they saved everything they had to move into their home. They just bought it six months ago.

“I was just on the phone with the insurance lady, he spent four hours the other night clearing a path for them to walk. I told them on the phone he’s doing it again she said I don’t know how you do it. We don’t have a choice, we got to do it,” Kathryn said.

Kathryn said Ida has been financially draining. Her son lost all his toys.

“I just don’t like getting my toys lost, I don’t like it. I want my toys back,” Pennington said.

While so many are waiting for assistance from insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, free gas will be available daily to those who need it.

Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. said 98% of the roads have been cleared and he is determined to bring the spirit back to Lafitte. He said to do that, he needs help from FEMA.

“This is the moment where the federal government is going to decide if these people matter These people pay taxes for over a century sent their kids fathers to war this is the time to show if they matter I think right now if we don’t get help it’s not only unjust it’s un-American,” Kerner said.

For the Heberts, they know in their hearts that Lafitte will come back.

“Have faith and pray, know that God is going to make a way because he has every day,” Kathryn said.

