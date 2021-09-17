No ICU beds left in Southern Illinois due to COVID-19

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Southern Illinois as of Thursday had no intensive care beds available as the coronavirus ravages the area.

The region has so many COVID-19 patents that there are simply no ICU beds left.

Some hospitals are turning normal rooms into ICU rooms.

In the Chicago area – including the city and suburbs – there are 240 out of 1,345 ICU beds available.

