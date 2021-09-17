Woman who accused Navy sailor of wearing fake uniform arrested, charged with assault

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

BERLIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — The woman at the center of a viral video accusing a Navy sailor of wearing a fake uniform was arrested.

Berlin police on Friday identified the suspect as 45-year-old Lori Desjardins of Southington.

She turned herself in on Thursday.

Police said they served Desjardins an active arrest warrant that charged her with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

She was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court in New Britain on Sept. 23.

In the video that went viral on social media, Desjardins was seen at the Central Pizza restaurant in Berlin on Saturday night yelling at U.S. Navy sailor Sean Nolte Jr.

Nolte identified himself on social media as being the man in the video. The Naval Submarine base in Groton also confirmed to Channel 3 that he is a student at the submarine school.

Nolte wrote on social media that the woman, now identified as Desjardins, didn’t believe his uniform as real and called him a disgrace to the USA.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.