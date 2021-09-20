Cops: ‘Horseplay’ led to stabbing

CNN - Regional

By Ashley Fredde

Click here for updates on this story

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL) — West Valley police are investigating what was reported as an accidental stabbing after a man was transported in serious condition Sunday afternoon, West Valley Police Lt. Julie Jorgenson said.

Police received a report of an accidental stabbing about 11:04 a.m. between a man and woman. Police and medics responded to the scene and found a man in his 30s with two stab wounds to his chest from a kitchen knife, police said. The man was transported in serious condition.

“It appears to be accidental,” Jorgenson said. She added that a man and a woman were “engaged in horseplay and somehow he ended up getting stabbed twice in the chest.”

The wounds were superficial and not considered very deep, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate and are speaking with both the man and woman regarding the incident, Jorgenson said.

The identities of those involved was not released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.