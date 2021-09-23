Suspect charged with murder after fatal bow & arrow shooting

CNN - Regional

By WEB STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood confirms with News 13, one person is in custody charged with murder after a fatal bow and arrow shooting Wednesday in Madison County.

Warrants show Richard Eugene Towe, Sr., 51, of Marshall, was arrested and charged with felony murder for the death of Cody Jonathan Garrett.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood tells News 13 that the incident happened Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, afternoon on Upper Brush Creek Road near Madison Middle School.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back at WLOS.com for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.