Family raises over $500K for fight against cancer

By Rachel Menitoff

HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — Sandi and Steve Linkous, along with their two sons Joel and Jacob, are shaving their heads and raising funds in support of those battling childhood cancer.

“We wanted to find a way that we could really make a meaningful connection and have a lasting legacy by actually shaving our heads,” Steve Linkous said.

The couple is part of the NAMIC team, which stands for National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

This year alone, the Linkous family raised more than $400,000, making them the highest raising volunteers to date.

All of the proceeds go directly to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to raising money to find cures for childhood cancer.

“Most of the resources aligned behind cancer research go to adult cancer research not pediatric,” said Kathleen Ruddy, chief executive officer of St. Baldrick’s.

The group couldn’t do its charitable work alone. That’s why it relies on the efforts of trusty volunteers.

“They may not be a scientist who can find a cure in a laboratory, but they can fuel the work of the scientists and that’s just as important to a child’s survival,” Ruddy said.

For the Linkous family, they’ve been inspired year after year by the stories of young cancer survivors and their resilient families.

“Being able to raise these funds to give these children a chance and give those families hope, that’s what really means something special to us,” said Linkous.

