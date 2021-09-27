96-yo praises deputy who changed her tire

CNN - Regional

By WLWT Staff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — After a trooper went the extra mile while helping a 96-year-old woman fix a flat tire, she traveled all the way to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to sing his praises.

Dollie Trent called the office demanding she speaks to Deputy Kevin Lovett’s supervisor, who at the time, had no idea what she was about to say.

The 96-year old said she was recently driving when she got a flat tire. Deputy Lovett stopped to help her change her tire but then went the extra mile to make sure no other damage was done to her car.

“He laid flat on the ground with his whole body to look under my car for damage, and my car is low! God sent me an angel! What are you going to do for him?” Trent said.

Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert paid Dollie a visit to present her with a Sheriff’s Coin for going out of her way to sing the deputy’s praises. Deputy Lovett also visited Dollie and she presented him with a gift basket.

“Truth be told, deputies frequently go out of their way to perform random acts of kindness, but Dollie refused to let this one go unnoticed. Dollie, thank you for humbling us with your gratitude and feisty spirit,” Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.

