Ashville studio provides support, art space for artists affected by mental health needs, addiction

CNN - Regional

By Robert Mahosky

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Aurora Studio and Gallery’s mission is to provide a supportive art space for artists affected by mental health needs, addiction and/or homelessness.

It’s a place in Asheville where artists can gather and express themselves through the visual arts.

“So many people I’ve talked to feel really isolated because they have a diagnosis,” said Lori Greenberg, founder of Aurora Gallery and Studio. “They can come and be with other people, so that breaks the isolation. They can learn from local artists, and in doing so they make lifelong friendships” The collective works with artists, healing arts instructors and volunteers.

It gives the artist the ability to express themselves in ways that are healing. It also gives them recognition, affirmation, a sense of purpose, stress reduction, and greater self -sufficiency. Artists receive 70 -90% of the income earned from sales.

“It’s really fun, and there are so many people that have been here,” Greenberg said. “Once they take a class, they don’t leave and that’s okay; they can stay here for as long as they’d like.”

Aurora Studio and Gallery raises funds to increase sustainability.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.