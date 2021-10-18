Couple claims neighbors spy on them with security cameras

By Gage Goulding

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A couple in Cape Coral are living in fear after they claim their neighbor is intentionally creeping on them using their home security cameras.

“It’s just been an ongoing battle for 13 years,” said Derek Smith, who lives off of NW 13th Avenue in Cape Coral.

It’s a battle that reached its boiling point on Monday. The not so neighborly neighbors threw fists instead of a backyard BBQ.

The entire encounter was captured on camera by Smith, who was recording on his phone.

What led up to this? “Their camera was looking directly into my backyard while we swam,” Smith said.

Derek and his fiance, Sarah Baldwin, say they asked their neighbors to move the cameras for their privacy.

“He said, ‘Oh no. That’s okay.’ He said, ‘You looked so good, can’t wait to watch you again tonight,’” explained Sarah Baldwin. “I never thought I would live next to somebody who goes out of their way like that to make somebody feel uncomfortable.”

Derek installed a big screen to block their view in response. But the neighbor wasn’t done.

“He removed part of the fence and stuck a camera up there,” said Smith.

Up went another screen, but the creeping just wouldn’t end. While in the pool with his grandson on Monday, the neighbor was back at it.

“While my grandson was swimming in the pool, I observed that he had put up a makeshift board with a camera,” Smith said.

Smith also says the neighbor was throwing rocks at them from the other side of the fence.

“I was hearing plop, plop,” Smith said.

He hopped out of the pool to confront his neighbors. That’s when the argument got heated, and his female neighbor punched him twice.

“I never thought it would escalate to them physically putting their hands on me,” Smith said.

Derek and Sarah filed for a restraining order from their neighbors.

Cape Police investigated, concluding that the neighbors were stalking the couple.

When NBC2 paid the home a visit, no one answered.

In the meantime, Derek’s adding a camera system of their own.

