Investigation underway for high school homecoming photos

By Blake Summers

HAZARD COUNTY, Kentucky (WSMV) — A school district superintendent is working to investigate an incident after photos were posted to a school athletic page of students dancing inappropriately with school staff.

According to Sondra Combs, the superintendent for Hazard County Schools, she was made aware in the late evening of October 26 that photos were posted on a school Facebook page showing students dressed as Hooters waitresses serving what looks like alcohol in mugs, and male students dressed in skirts and wigs.

This was all a part of the schools homecoming week celebrations.

Photos of the students depicted them as dancing on the school staff and administrators along with being paddled. Pictured is also the school principal, Donald Mobelini, who also serves as the town Mayor.

“We strive to foster creativity in our students,” said Combs. “But, unfortunately, this time is was carried too far.”

Combs said in a statement that the homecoming week activities were intended to be fun and good-natured, but it did not play out as they had intended.

Comments on Facebook posts from parents say this tradition of a “man pageant” has been happening for years. Combs said in the statement that there has never been any issues raised prior to now to the annual homecoming tradition.

“Now that an issue has arisen, we are taking this opportunity to review policy and procedures to make certain that it does not happen again,” said Combs.

Combs said that following the investigation, any necessary disciplinary action that needs to be taken will be taken. The specifics of what that might be were not released.

In order to ensure something like this does not take place again, the school will be creating a student activity committee to review all student-led activities.

This incident is being used as a “teachable moment” for the district and a training for all policies and procedures will be conducted with all staff.

“At the end of the day, the light-hearted activity simply got out of hand, and for that, we apologize, Combs said in the statement. “In the future, we will strive to keep the lighthearted, fun nature of school activities without the inappropriate behavior.”

