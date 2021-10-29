Luxury senior complex to cost up to $27K a month

By KGO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A luxury senior living development in San Francisco is set to open next year.

Prices top out at $27,000 per month, which is for a two-bedroom unit at Coterie Cathedral Hill at Van Ness and O’Farrell.

Studios start at $8,000 per month.

The 208-unit complex includes amenities like meals prepared by Michelin-rated chefs, which residents can eat in the restaurant, or in their room, 24/7.

There are also health care facilities, a fitness center, heated pools, a movie theater, a hair salon, and more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.