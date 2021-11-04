California high school principal apologizes for football team’s lopsided 106-0 win

By ABC7.com staff

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) — The principal of Inglewood High School is apologizing after her school’s football team won a game 106-0, provoking criticism about sportsmanship.

Principal Debbie Tate released a statement offering apologies on behalf of the school to Morningside High School, the team that lost Friday night’s game.

“We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable,” Tate wrote. “Coach James has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community.”

The other team’s players and coaches “have worked hard and deserve our respect,” she added.

The lopsided score included Inglewood opting for a two-point conversion when it was already leading 104-0.

“It was a classless move,” Brian Collins, Morningside’s first-year head coach, told The Los Angeles Times.

The Inglewood Unified School District is reviewing the incident. Tate said the school will work hard to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again in the future.

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section has also condemned Inglewood’s conduct, saying it “expects that all athletic contests are to be conducted under the strictest code of good sportsmanship. We expect coaches, players, officials, administrators and students to adhere to the Six Pillars of Character – Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. A score of 106-0 does not represent these ideals.”

