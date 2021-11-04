Two Florida educators given unforgettable ride on a Blue Angels fighter jet

By Tyler Fingert

Click here for updates on this story

PENSACOLA NAVAL AIR STATION, Florida (WALA) — The Blue Angels are set to fly their final shows of their 75th Season this weekend for a hometown crowd.

The Homecoming Air Show always a crowd pleaser in Pensacola.

Only on FOX10 News, two people got a rare opportunity for a preview of the show on Wednesday, but it was more like a firsthand experience.

Escambia County Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith was one of those lucky people selected. Wednesday morning, he was all strapped into the number seven Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet.

After some quick safety checks, Smith was ready to go and he quickly learned what it means to soar to new heights.

In control of the Navy fighter jet, Lieutenant Commander Julius Bratton who shows Smith some of what it can do and for smith, this flight was a dream with an awesome view.

“He gave me a full experience of rolls,” Smith said. “We traveled at MACH 1, loops and all kinds of incredible maneuvers and it was absolutely thrilling.”

Next up in the hot seat, Collier County, Florida instructor Michael Toolen.

The Blue Angels are the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squad, Toolen was lucky enough to get an up-close view.

“When you watch a show you just think they’re doing this,” he said. “They’re working super hard, their body control. It’s unreal.”

Toolen and Smith were selected by the Blue Angels for this once in a lifetime ride along. They were chosen because of their good work and efforts teaching and influencing students in their communities.

“It went beyond my expectations absolutely,” Smith said. “It was thrilling it was exhilarating. The views were great, a perfect day for flying.”

“It’s like winning the lottery and surreal,” Toolen said. “I have no words.”

An opportunity the two will not soon forget, as they soared with the Blue Angels.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.