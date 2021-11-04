Veterans with 41-year age gap share special bond canning cider in Arizona

By Brittni Thomason

GILBERT, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Veterans Day marks four years of friendship for a couple of Marines turned Purple Heart recipients. 77-year-old Jim Pomush first met Cinder Corps co-owner, 36-year-old Jason Duren, on the opening day of his cidery in 2017.

“Jim was one of our first patrons when we opened up Cider Corps,” said Duren.

“He had a business he was trying to get on its feet, and one of his goals was to help veterans,” said Pomush.

Helping veterans happened to be a goal the two Marines shared. Pomush fell in love with Duren’s company, coming around often, wanting to help.

“Essentially, he volunteered to come and be a part of our team, but he would have donated all of his time, and he goes above and beyond in everything he does,” said Duren.

“I want to see Jason, his brother, and the business flourish,” said Pomush.

Today, the duo work side by side in Cider Corps’ Gilbert production facility. Pomush might be the company’s oldest employee, but Duren says he’s also one of the hardest workers.

“He’s a servant through and through, and he’s 77 years old and still does more than anybody I know,” said Duren.

With a bond as strong as these two share, the men say their more than 40-year age gap is just a number.

“I would call him kind of a mix between a son and a brother, a friend,” said Pomush.

“He showed that when we commit to a life of service, it doesn’t just stop with the Marines or whatever branch you’re in, but when we come out of that, and we go back into the civilian life that we are still servants, that this is the life we signed up for and the life that we all desired,” said Duren.

