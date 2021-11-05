Couple marries in hospital after man recovers from Covid-19, being on ventilator

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — When Jonathan Johnson was in the hospital battling COVID-19, his nurses at Methodist Jennie Edmunson say his outlook wasn’t always good.

“He was as sick as you could be without passing away,” said Amy Waldstein, critical care nurse at Methodist Jennie Edmunson.

But they say, he was a fighter throughout the journey.

“It was admirable about how he fought the whole time, he did every possible thing he needed to do to get past COVID,” Waldstein said.

Johnathan finally got off the ventilator and his condition improved, but before he left the hospital he had another goal in mind.

“When I finally woke up from being on the ventilator for three and a half weeks, and I was feeling a little better, and was able to breathe, I thought to myself, you know, I want to marry this one,” Jonathan said.

He wanted to surprise his fiancé Mariah, so Jonathan and his nurses started planning.

Critical care nurse Jenna Harvey says it was a little unorthodox.

“There was no flower girl, however, I did throw some petals here and there for them,” Harvey said.

The couple had been engaged for more than a year and Mariah says when she went to the hospital, she had no idea what was in store for her.

“We get in there, he told me, and I was completely blown back,” Mariah said.

Harvey says the couple needed to celebrate after Jonathan’s long battle.

“It’s something they both deserve after going through such a tragic time in their relationship,” Harvey said.

While it wasn’t the wedding the couple had planned.

“She wanted to do a Halloween theme wedding, but I didn’t know how long I was gonna be in the hospital,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan says surviving his battle gave him some new perspective.

“I didn’t want to have any regrets because after coming off the ventilator, you view a lot of things differently in life,” Jonathan said.

