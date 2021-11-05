Police: ‘Gruesome discovery’ leads to Louisiana parents’ arrest

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police say the “gruesome discovery” of a severely malnourished child led to the arrest Monday of the child’s parents

Officers found the child when responding to a medical emergency in the 3800 block of Larue Street in Shreveport. Medics found a 3-year-old child in poor health.

The child, who only weighed 11 pounds, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The child’s parents, Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, and Derrick George, 35, were arrested after being interviewed. They were booked into the Shreveport City jail on one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The investigation is continuing.

