Family builds replica of Fenway Park in backyard

HOLMEN, Wisconsin (WBZ) — A Wisconsin family recently completed the ultimate do it yourself project when they brought Fenway Park to their own backyard.

When the COVID pandemic shut down stadiums across the country, Aaron and Mark Ploszay found themselves bored at home.

So they decided to create a whiffle ball field, which then evolved into the idea to make a replica of a major league ballpark.

They agreed there is no better stadium to recreate that Fenway.

“Boston’s Fenway park is one of the cathedrals of baseball,” Aaron Ploszay said.

“I was shocked. He told me about it and then I come here and they pretty much had it all built up and ready for me,” his son added.

The elder Ploszay said the project has given him the chance to feel like a kid again.

The family said they will have to take down the field before the Wisconsin winter sets in.

