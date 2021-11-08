Police chase ends with car smashing through garage

By Amanda Rooker

CARLISLE, Iowa (KCCI) — Linda Bartholomew said she was watching TV Saturday night when a car drove straight through her property and landed in her backyard. “I heard a horrible [noise],” she said. “It sounded like a car crash or an explosion or something.”

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies “initiated a traffic stop on an individual known to have an outstanding felony warrant.” When the driver sped off, a police chase ensued. The driver “sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound” before plowing through Bartholomew’s garage.

“He went through our 14-by-16-foot door and then he hit an ATV vehicle that we have inside and destroyed that and [then] went through the back wall and landed in the backyard,” she said.

Police haven’t released the condition or identity of the driver, but said that “immediate life saving measures were taken and the individual was transported to a local area hospital by EMS.”

“It’s a terrible thing to happen,” Bartholomew said. “I feel sorry for him and his family. He paid the ultimate price for whatever was wrong.”

