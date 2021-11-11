Father of missing Tennessee girl speaks out nearly five months after disappearance

By Courtney Allen

Click here for updates on this story

ROGERSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — It has been almost five months since five-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home.

Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an uptick in misinformation spread online is not helping the investigation. TBI and the family said they are frustrated and said they have the same goal of finding Summer.

“She was awesome,” Summer’s father, Don Wells, said. “She was a beautiful little girl. I should say, she is awesome.”

Wells said the past five months had been a rollercoaster.

“One minute, you might be down in the dumps thinking the worst,” Wells said. “Then your mind might get hope thinking in another direction.”

His daughter is still nowhere to be found. Summer was last seen on the afternoon of June 15 at their home in Rogersville.

Wells maintains his daughter was kidnapped by unknown abductors but said he has no evidence to prove that. TBI has previously said they don’t have any evidence that Summer was abducted.

“We have pleaded with the abductors many times,” Wells said.

Since Summer has gone missing, TBI said they had received at least 1,500 tips. The problem is, TBI said most of those tips have come from misinformation being spread online.

“We haven’t got a clue anything about that,” Wells said. “We wish something could lead to finding our daughter.”

TBI said online rumors and speculation just make law enforcement’s job harder. Wells said he himself had been a victim of the online speculation as he said some have claimed he is involved. News 4 asked Wells if he had anything to do with his daughter’s disappearance.

“I am at work all day every day,” Wells said. “I love my daughter with all my heart… Oh I mean, well no.”

Wells said he is hopeful that Summer is alive and will make it back home. “She loved me,” Wells said. “She was a daddy’s girl.”

Don said he thinks TBI is doing everything they possibly can to find his daughter. The family has a website to draw more attention to the case – FindSummerWells.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.