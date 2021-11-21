Pregnant woman, 58-year-old man identified as MoDOT workers killed in Missouri

By KCTV Staff

MEHLVILLE, Missouri (KCTV) — Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were killed in a Thursday morning crash in South County.

James Brooks and Kaitlyn Anderson were killed in the incident, MoDOT said in a statement. Brooks, 58, was a senior maintenance worker and worked for the department for nine years. Anderson, 25, was an intermediate maintenance worker and worked for the department for two years.

Anderson was five months pregnant.

“Kaitlyn had a heart of gold,” Tonya Musskopf, Anderson’s mother, said. “She was honest and caring and would do anything for anybody.”

According to family members, Brooks was the father of eight children and he and his wife celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in October.

“Very, very outgoing, extroverted, yes. Just a great person. Once you met James you never forgot James,” Bishop Ike Motley said, a cousin by marriage.

MoDOT sent out a statement after the names of the victims were identified.

“Our hearts are breaking and our sympathies go out to all the families of our employees,” Tom Blair, a MoDOT St. Louis engineer, said in the statement. “These are our friends and coworkers and their presence will be sorely missed by us.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Brooks, Anderson and another worker were restriping Telegraph Road on the ramp to Interstate 255 when they were hit by a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. The third worker was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

MSHP crash records listed Michael S. Brown as the other person involved in the crash. News 4 asked MoDOT to confirm that Brown was the injured worker taken to the hospital.

Investigators said there were cones behind the workers as a barrier to protect them from traffic. A man drove through the cones in a Chevy Cavalier and hit the three workers.

State records show the vehicle is registered to Stan McFadden, 52, of Hillsboro, Missouri. MSHP listed McFadden as the driver that was involved in the crash.

McFadden was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said. MSHP said it can’t say right now what caused the accident.

“It’s scary to think these MoDOT workers are out here doing their job like any other normal day with no idea something like this would happen,” Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. “At this point in time we can’t speculate on what caused it as far as speed or what not.”

