‘I’m very thankful’: Families spend Thanksgiving together at senior living center

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — COVID-19 stole so many holiday moments from families over the past year and a half.

The vaccine helped bring them back together this year.

Taking a glimpse of Thanksgiving dinner through glass, it’s not separating families like it may have last year.

Instead, they’re inside together with warm food and warm hearts.

“It’s just so nice because it’s been, you know, a year, over a year. And so I’m very thankful,” said Nancy King.

King and her niece spent the afternoon with her 98-year-old mother, who is a resident at Bickford of Omaha Hickory.

She says the pandemic’s been tough because they couldn’t have much contact with her.

“We called on the phone. That was our extension but, you know, we didn’t get to see her,” King said.

Sometimes, the two spoke on the phone three times a day. But this holiday, King is able to give her mom a hug.

That touch is something Bickford of Omaha Hickory director Candice Bryan says many nursing home residents have been waiting for.

“And seeing their faces light up. They haven’t seen him in six months to a year. Just being able to hold them and embrace, this is amazing,” Bryan said.

Even those who didn’t spend lunch with their families are thankful for each other’s company. And of course, the food.

“Waiting for the good food!” said one nursing home resident.

“It’s very nice,” another resident said.

And especially nice for King and her family because they’re no longer on the outside looking in.

“I’m very thankful for her. I’m thankful she’s my mother. Just nice to be with her,” King said.

