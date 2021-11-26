Oregon cat, 26, could go down in record books as world’s oldest

By Fox 12 Staff

TURNER, Oregon (KPTV) — A local cat might soon be in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest living cat.

FOX 12 talked to the owner of Samm, who lives in Turner. She said he is 26 years old, and her friends suggested she check with Guinness to see if that age is significant. It turns out, it is.

“I asked Guinness, and they were like, ‘The oldest living cat we have on record right now is 24,’” Charly Briggs, Samm’s owner, said. “I’m like, ‘What? He’s older than 24.’ I was like just freaking out. Then I was putting it to my friends on social media like, ‘Guys, he could do it. He could win.’ They’re like, ‘Go for it, go for it!’ Yeah, we’re going for it.”

Briggs found Samm when he was a stray in Memphis, Tenn., in 2002. She said Samm’s veterinarian has confirmed he’s 26 years old and in good health for his age.

He’s also developing a following on TikTok and Instagram.

