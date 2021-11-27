Connecticut police pursued and arrested a suspect after a woman walked into the police department with a gunshot wound in her hand

By Olivia Kalentek

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — Last night around 9:00 PM a 56-year-old woman walked into the lobby of the Manchester Police Department with a gunshot wound in her hand.

The victim reported she got the injury during an altercation with her son’s father inside her house on Lilley Street. Emergency medical personnel treated her. Then she was sent to Hartford Hospital.

The victim’s home was checked, and police determined the suspect fled the scene. Evidence of the incident was seen around the residence. Detectives from the Investigative Services Unit responded and took over the investigation.

As investigators were working to find the suspect, 63-year-old William Ramos Sr. of New Britain., police were informed that he returned to the area of Lilley Street.

Around 2:00 AM officers and detectives converged on the area and found a gray Subaru Outback. Police heard reports that the suspect was driving a Subaru Outback.

The suspect parked near the location of the incident. As officers approached the car, Ramos fled.

While he was driving away, Ramos rammed into a parked car and a police cruiser. He then drove away at a high rate of speed south on Main Street. Manchester Police then notified other agencies of the incident.

No officers were injured when he rammed into the police cruiser.

Around 2:06 AM Connecticut State Police Troopers located the car. Troop H found the car driving westbound on I-84. The car crashed on I-84 near Exit 39A. Ramos then fled to a wooded area nearby.

With the assistance of the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit, Ramos was located and taken into custody.

Ramos was sent to UConn John Dempsey Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the initial altercation. Ramos had an injury to the right hand which appears to have been caused by the round fired in this incident.

Upon his release from the hospital, Ramos was sent to Manchester Police Department where he is currently being held.

He has been charged with home invasion, assault, burglary, threatening, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He is currently being held on bond for $500,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

