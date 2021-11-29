‘It sounded like an automatic weapon’: Video captures rapid gunfire in shooting that left two injured

By Marissa Parra

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two men are injured after a shooting in River North left one with a graze wound to the face and the other shot in the leg and the face.

The shooting happened on Huron Street just outside Green Door Tavern, where a bullet was still lodged in the side Sunday evening.

The latest data shows that shootings in the 18th Police District are up 63% this year compared to the same time last year.

Videos posted to Twitter give a glimpse of the rapid gunfire heard overnight in River North.

“It sounded like an automatic weapon going off, probably 20 to 30 shots in very quick succession,” said witness Brian Schmitt.

Just before midnight outside a home on Huron Street more gunfire can be heard on a Nest video just before two cars are seen speeding right past Green Door Tavern, the historic tavern bearing a new battle scar with a bullet lodged into its side window frame.

“It woke us up. It was that loud,” said witness Ann Schmitt.

Not long after the gunshots, just two blocks east on the same street, a red car flipped completely over just outside Avli Restaurant. The two cars next to it on the side of the road also showed signs of heavy damage.

Debris and more than 30 evidence markers were scattered across the street. In one of the videos posted to teh Citizen App, a user is able to walk up to some of the gun evidence up close. Another video taken from a nearby building shows police canvassing the streets and nearby alleys and removing what appears to be a handgun from the flipped car.

CBS 2 has reported on the rising crime in River North for months where Chicago Police announced added foot patrols and officers in September, but neighbors say the current plan is not enough.

“I’d like to see more security in our area, see decreased crime,” said Ann Schmitt.

There is no word yet on the status of those two men, 22 and 25 years old, who drove themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

It all happened in plain view of surveillance cameras both on homes and in the streets, but so far, no one is in custody.

CBS 2 has reached out to 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly’s office but has not yet heard back.

