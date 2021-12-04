Gun threat that forced several Connecticut schools into lockdown deemed not credible

By ROB POLANSKY, ANDREW MASSE

NORWALK, Connecticut (WFSB) — Authorities did not find any evidence that students, faculty, and staff at a local high school after a report of a threat Friday.

Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino says that someone had called police stating that there was a student at Norwalk High School with a gun.

The high school, along with neighboring Naramake and Nathan Hale Schools, were subsequently placed on lockdown.

A large contingent of officers swept the area and established a perimeter before going inside to search the school.

Police and school staff members began to release the roughly 1,900 students to buses and parents just before 2 p.m.

Those who walk to school were also allowed to leave.

A search of every student’s backpack and belongings did not yield any results.

“The Norwalk Police Department takes this threat to our community very seriously, along with the disruption of our schools and the impact on our community members,” said Gulino.

Detectives and federal law enforcement agents are working to identify the person that made the initial call.

