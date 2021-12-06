Boutique holds ‘Donuts with Santa’ fundraiser to help Saraland woman fighting cancer

By JIANI NAVARRO

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The holiday season brings along the spirit of giving and holiday cheer, and one local boutique in Saraland held a festive event to not only spread smiles to kids in the community but help one special woman named, Kathrina, continue her fight against cancer.

When Jessica Simmons found out a local business was needed to help put on a fundraiser to raise money for Kathrina O’rear Hamm — she didn’t hesitate to offer her boutique, Lilly Layne.

Kathrina, known as “Kat” by her loved ones has been battling cancer. The two never met before, but Kathrina’s fight hit home for Simmons.

“It really just touched my heart. I lost my father and mother-in-law to cancer and so I just had to step up and do something, anything I could do to help,” said Jessica Simmons, owner of Lilly Layne.

The fundraiser, “Donuts with Santa” gave kids the chance to tell Santa Clause what they want for Christmas, while they enjoyed donuts. What’s even sweeter? All the proceeds raised and a percentage of Lilly Layne’s sales went towards “Fight for Kat”.

I’m very humbled, there’s just no words to really describe the feeling that I’m feeling and I’m just really grateful to have friends like Sharon, Jessica, that are rallying behind me because I really need that at this point,” said Kathrina.

The community of Saraland, and family and friends proved that Kathrina is never fighting alone.

When a close personal friend needs your help you just step up to the game. This is one of my daughter’s dance moms and has become one of my great friends and there was no question, it was time to step up and get Saraland to rally behind one of our own and help her pull through this,” said one of Kathrina’s closest friends.

Kathrina continues to fight every day with her support system behind her and proves her strength to everyone, especially her daughter Isabella.

“Oh my gosh, she is more than a fighter, she has the strength that I can only wish I can have one day, said Isabella, “I can only hope to be half the women she is.”

If you would like to help donate, you can do so by visiting “Fight for Kat” on Facebook.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.