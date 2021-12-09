Man charged in fatal carjacking indicted by federal grand jury for alleged crime spree

By STEPHANIE BAUMER

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis man previously charged with murder after a carjacking turned deadly has now been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sept. 21, 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang of Brentwood was carjacked at gunpoint in the 300 block of N. Boyle. According to police, the suspect, later identified as Carmain Milton, got inside Yang’s Honda Element and hit Yand as he drove off. It happened in a parking area behind West End Grill and Pub, near Maryland Avenue and North Boyle Avenue.

John Ireland is co-owner of a barber shop nearby and said he was one of the first to run to the parking area to help the victim. “I went out there to check on him and he was still breathing. I seen he was still breathing so we were calling 911,” Ireland said.

Ireland told News 4 a man and woman who live nearby came out of their house to help too and performed CPR. Police said Yang was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A short time after the crimes, Yang’s stolen car was found. Police ran after Milton and later arrested him in the 4100 block of E. Prairie.

For Yang’s death, Milton was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. In December, a federal grandy jury indicted Milton for three carjackings that happened in September 2021.

According to property records, Yang and his wife own a house nearby at the corner of North Boyle and Maryland. Neighbors also said he owned a condo that he rented out as an Airbnb, in a building next door.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.