Group sought after drawing swastika in wet concrete in Brooklyn

By WABC Staff

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are searching for three suspects who used a patch of wet concrete to spread hate in Brooklyn.

Video shows the suspects picking up sticks to draw a swastika in the concrete.

It happened last Friday, December 3, at 9:50 p.m. on Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

The three then fled on foot southbound on Ocean Avenue.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

